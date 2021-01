JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its December transfer of $9,828,078.61 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.

This brings the total net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2021 to $51,453,200.15. The MLC year-to-date number includes a financial adjustment of $76,400 from Fiscal Year 2020.