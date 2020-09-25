Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces end-date for 8 scratch-off games

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Players have 90 days to claim prizes from end-date

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the official end-date for eight scratch-off games.

Officials said Friday, October 30, 2020, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #1 – 3 X Lucky

Game #3 – Triple 777

Game #4 – $100,000 Jackpot

Game #7 – Jewel 7’s Doubler

Game #10 – Easy Money

Game #13 – Double Doubler

Game #21 – Crawfish Cash

Game #23 – Crossword

Players have until Thursday, January 28, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

According to MLC, the recently launched 2nd Chance eligible games 3 X Lucky (Game #34), Triple 777 (Game #36) and Double Doubler (Game #35) remain available for purchase.

New games are introduced the first Tuesday of every month. For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com.

