Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces first transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation made its first transfer of $7,621,232.47 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury on January 17, 2020.

“We are very pleased with these early results,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “Retailer and player support have been fantastic in our collective efforts to raise money for roads, bridges and education needs for the state of Mississippi.”

Lottery sales began on November 25, 2019, with the introduction of four instant scratch-off games. Sales through the first eight weeks of sales ending January 18, 2020, have exceeded $80.7 million. Players have claimed more than $44 million in prizes so far.

“On January 7, the MLC introduced its first $10 game with a top prize of $200,000,” said Shaheen. “Player interest has been extremely high. We look forward to our first $200,000 winning ticket being claimed.

Leaders said retailers have earned more than $4.8 million in commission through January 18. As of January 21, there are more than 1,400 active selling retailers.

Powerball and Mega Millions go on sale January 30.