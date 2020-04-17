Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces March transfer to the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) made the March transfer of $9,942,264 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total amount deposited to the state to more than $37.5 million since launch on November 25, 2019.

“As we all continue to adjust to this difficult time in Mississippi and the world, the sale of lottery tickets has declined in recent weeks,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “We anticipate the trend will continue in the near future. May and June transfers may also decline, as a result. However, what is most important at this time is that we all remain safe and healthy. In an effort to ensure people remain at home as much as possible, as of April 1, 2020, the MLC has cancelled TV and radio advertising indefinitely.”