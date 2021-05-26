Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces new leader

Jeffrey L. Hewitt, senior vice president of sales and marketing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, discusses the growth of lotto sales in the state, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The MLC board of directors announced Wednesday, that Hewitt will serve as President of the Corporation effective July 1, 2021. He replaces current lottery President Tom Shaheen who will retire on June 30. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) Board of Directors announced the newly elected Jeffrey L. Hewitt to serve as President of the Corporation effective July 1, 2021.

According to MLC, Hewitt has served as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of MLC since he was hired in June of 2019. He began his career with the Florida Lottery in 1987 and previously served in senior roles with the Georgia Lottery Corporation, as well as Scientific Games, Intralot and IGT Global Services, three of the major technology vendors in the lottery industry.

“I am honored at the confidence placed in me by the Board of Directors,” said Hewitt. “Tom Shaheen has done an excellent job managing during the startup phase, and I look forward to continuing to build on his good work. The Mississippi Lottery is a model for a smooth startup and a well-run lottery. I am confident about our continued success.”

MLC said 68-year-old Tom Shaheen was hired as the MLC Inaugural President in June of 2019. In January 2021, he informed the board of his goal to retire on June 30, after a 32-year career in the lottery industry.

“I have known Jeff for more than 30 years and have great faith in his ability as a leader and lottery professional,” said Shaheen. “I know the lottery will be in capable hands with Jeff at the helm.”