Mississippi Lottery Corporation completes September transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its September transfer of $8,201,767.82 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2021 to $26,508,657.56.

“Thanks to Mississippians, we continue to raise needed funds for road and bridge repairs throughout the state,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen.

For a complete list of MDOT projects using lottery net proceeds, click here.

The MLC will introduce four Holiday-themed scratch-off games this year scheduled to arrive at lottery retailers throughout the state starting Tuesday, November 3.

“These games will feature eye-catching graphics with a festive feel at $1, $2, $5 and $10 price points,” said Shaheen. “They will make great holiday gifts for family, friends and co-workers 21 years or older.”

