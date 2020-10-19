JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its September transfer of $8,201,767.82 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2021 to $26,508,657.56.
“Thanks to Mississippians, we continue to raise needed funds for road and bridge repairs throughout the state,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen.
For a complete list of MDOT projects using lottery net proceeds, click here.
The MLC will introduce four Holiday-themed scratch-off games this year scheduled to arrive at lottery retailers throughout the state starting Tuesday, November 3.
“These games will feature eye-catching graphics with a festive feel at $1, $2, $5 and $10 price points,” said Shaheen. “They will make great holiday gifts for family, friends and co-workers 21 years or older.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi Lottery Corporation completes September transfer to state
- Mississippi State Fair extended for another weekend
- Man in custody after hanging off Trump Tower for more than 13 hours
- Trump: Biden will ‘listen to the scientists’ if elected
- Farmers ask EU parliament to ban terms such as ‘veggie burger’