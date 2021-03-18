Mississippi Lottery Corporation makes Feb. 2021 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) made its February 2021 transfer of $9,834,061.43 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2021 to $84,907,290.12.

“With this month’s transfer to the State, we have exceeded the $80 million mark,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “By surpassing this benchmark, proceeds from the sale of lottery tickets for the remainder of FY21 will help fund educational programs in addition to funds already provided for road and bridge repair. This is a major milestone for the lottery, our retailers and all Mississippians.”

Per the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.