Mississippi Lottery Corporation selects gaming vendor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation selected a vendor to provide two lottery gaming services. One will be a central gaming system that will generate tickets for computerized draw games. The other is a printing service for instant scratch-off tickets.

MLC issued the following news release:

“The MLC Board of Directors today approved entering into a contractual agreement with IGT Global Solutions Corporation (IGT). IGT will provide a central gaming system, telecommunications, retailer terminals, peripherals and other related services. In addition, they will design instant games, print tickets, provide warehousing, distribution and other related services.

The selection of IGT is a pivotal step in the MLC moving forward to provide

Instant tickets and online drawing games such as Powerballâ and Mega Millionsâ. The MLC anticipates sales for instant ticket games to begin no later than December 1, 2019, and online drawing games to begin in the first quarter of 2020.

“We are thrilled to have IGT on board with the MLC,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “Every lottery relies on vendors to provide their expertise and the necessary infrastructure to provide lottery products to the public. We look forward to partnering with them in our effort as we pursue our mission of raising funds for roads and bridges throughout Mississippi.”