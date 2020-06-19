Mississippi Lottery Corporation transfers more than $12 million to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its May transfer of $12,728,965.17 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total amount deposited to the state to $60,006,706.47 since launch on November 25, 2019.

“Raising funds to benefit Mississippi’s roads, bridges and education is a top priority,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “We are already seeing lottery-funded projects awarded by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, and that is exciting. Additionally, the MLC awarded our first millionaire last week!”

