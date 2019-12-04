Mississippi Lottery earns over $8.9 million in first week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced sales for the first week (six days) brought in $8,932,000. Approximately $1.9 million will be used to fund repairs to the state’s roads and bridges.

“Overall, retailers and players were very positive and excited that the lottery is finally here,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “The top-five selling counties for the week were Hinds, Harrison, Rankin, Lee and Forrest.”

Players cashed in more than $3.8 million in prizes with a number of large winners. Top prizes claimed ranged from $2,000 to $15,000. All but one winner chose to remain anonymous.

Four more scratch-off games will be available at all retailer locations on Tuesday, December 10.

The new games include:

$1—Fast $50s : Win up to $2,000!

: Win up to $2,000! ﻿(12–$2,000 prizes)

$2—Jewels 7s Doubler : Win up to $20,000! (4–$20,000 prizes)

: Win up to $20,000! (4–$20,000 prizes) $2—Money Bags : Win up to $20,000!

: Win up to $20,000! (4–$20,000 prizes)

$5—Mississippi Blues: Win up to $100,000! (4–$100,000 prizes)

“People love variety,” said Shaheen. “Our plan is to introduce four new scratch-off games once a month. In addition, Powerball® and MegaMillions® will go on sale January 30, 2020.”