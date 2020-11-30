Mississippi Lottery encourages people to gift responsibly

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) encouraged Mississippians to play, gift and celebrate responsibly during the holiday season. All lottery players must be 21 years or older to play lottery games and claim prizes.

“Our campaign this holiday season is Gifting Responsibly: 2020 Style,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “While we want players to have fun during the holiday season, we also want to remind them our games should not be purchased for children. Furthermore, we know the holidays are going to look different for most people this year with social distancing and staying home. We are promoting Gifting Responsibly: 2020 Style encouraging families and friends to plan celebrations to reflect the times.”

The National Center on Problem Gambling reports a large number of young people describe their first gambling experience occurring around 9-11 years of age. Early gambling experiences are a risk factor for later problem gambling.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. The Mississippi Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling operates a help line and text service for problem and compulsive gamblers. Call 1-888-777-9696 or text msgambler to 53342.

