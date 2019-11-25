Breaking News
Mississippi lottery officially in full effect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Scratch-off lottery tickets are now available for purchase at 1,200 approved retail stores across the state. 

Mississippians awaited their chance to buy their first lottery ticket starting early this morning.

Hinds County State Representative Alyce Clark, who was a strong advocate of bringing the lottery to the state, purchased the very first scratch-off at Raceway located on Highway 18 in Jackson.

Clark hopes this new venture for Mississippi will produce the necessary funds to increase economic and educational growth.

“The way I look at it, hopefully, most of this money that we spend, that we don’t win, will go for the roads and schools. those are my two priorities when it comes to the city of Jackson because we need more economic development,” said state representative.

Mississippi is the 45th state to participate in having the lottery. Megamillions and Powerball tickets will be available for purchase beginning January 2020.

