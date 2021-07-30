Mississippi lottery player claims $65K prize

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced an Alabama woman claimed her $65,000 jackpot prize after buying a winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket.

She bought the ticket from The Junction on Highway 594 in Leakesville. The woman selected the quick pick option for her numbers.

Someone also won Thursday night’s $55,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at Sandy’s Marathon on S. Gallatin Street in Jackson. The numbers randomly generated for the drawing were: 13-14-16-23-30.

MLC leaders are also encouraging lottery players to check their numbers. On August 9, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket will expire. The ticket was purchased on February 6 for the February 10 drawing from Blue Sky #733 at 3950 McCullough Blvd., Belden. You can check numbers for past drawings on the Mississippi Lottery website.

