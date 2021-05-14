Mississippi Lottery transfers $13M to State Treasury in April

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) made its April 2021 transfer of $13,340,558.99 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY2021) to $114,993,099.30.

“We are very pleased with April’s transfer to the state,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “To date for FY 2021, the MLC has sent $80 million to road and bridge needs around the state, along with $34,993,099.30 to the Education Enhancement Fund!”

Per the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.