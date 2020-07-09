Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative provides assistance to working single moms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Humans Services said the Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative is helping low-income, working, single mothers by providing financial resources and support services during the coronavirus pandemic.

MLICCI administers the Employment Equity for Single Moms (EESM) program, a statewide workforce project targeting single moms, connecting them to Job Search Training, Basic Education, Vocational Training and Job Retention activities.

“Single moms have a strong work ethic, but research shows that the majority of Mississippi’s single mothers aren’t earning a living wage,” said MLICCI Executive Director Carol Burnett.

“A majority of them are in low-paying jobs with little runway for advancement, and they face multiple challenges when it comes to finding jobs that will help them become financially stable. So, we created the Employment Equity for Single Moms project, which uses intensive case management to connect single moms wanting to earn more money for their family to what they need to increase their career options: affordable child care and skills training that makes them competitive candidates for higher-paying jobs.

“The Skills2Work partnership is a natural fit for our EESM project, because it helps us connect our single moms who need better jobs to training programs that help them earn those livable wages,” said Burnett.

MLICCI may also provide allowable support services for barrier mitigation assistance to include, but not limited to, childcare assistance, transportation, books, clothing for job interview, licensing and bonding fees and wraparound intensive case management.

To learn more about better-paying jobs and career advancement, apply now at mschildcare.org/eesm.

