Mississippi M.O.V.E. provides rides to the polls

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local organization provided free rides to the polls on Tuesday, June 8, for Mississippi’s Municipal General Election.

Mississippi M.O.V.E. will offer the service to voters in the Jackson-metro area and in the Pine Belt until 7:00 p.m., which is when polls will close.

Executive director Mac Epps said it’s critical to get people out to vote.

“It’s very very important that we get out and cast our votes, make an education decision in choosing out leadership. Elections have consequences,” he stated.

For those who want to schedule a ride, they can make an appointment at msmove.org or by calling 662-205-6683. Face masks are required and will be provided to riders who don’t have one.