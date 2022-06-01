JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) announced the Mississippi Makers Fest will be back for a second year at the Two Mississippi Museums.

The music, food, and arts festival will return on May 13, 2023, after a successful first year. More than 50 art and food makers participated in 2022, and MDAH officials said they plan to have at least that many in 2023.

Southern Beverage Company has signed on as the title sponsor for the 2023 Mississippi Makers Fest, after sponsoring the 2022 event.

“We could not be happier with the turnout for the first ever Mississippi Makers Fest. Our goal was to create an event that celebrated makers of all kinds in Mississippi, and this year’s festival did just that. It was exciting to see so many people celebrating our state’s creativity at the Two Mississippi Museums, and we hope to have an even bigger crowd next year,” said MDAH director Katie Blount.