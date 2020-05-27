Breaking News
Mississippi man charged in murder outside laundromat

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man is being held on $2 million bond after a death at a mobile home park.

Clint Barrett Brower, 41, who lives in an RV park in Woolmarket, an unincorporated area near Biloxi, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of  41-year-old Micah Harrington.

News outlets report Harrington’s body was found shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a laundromat at the park where both men lived. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says an autopsy will be performed this week. 

