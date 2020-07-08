Mississippi man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, 2 kids

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi say they’ve arrested a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and holding her and two of her children captive.

News outlets report 22-year-old Brandon Christopher Dawson has been charged with aggravated domestic violence and kidnapping.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a Gulport home on Tuesday where they found Dawson was holding the woman and her children inside. Authorities said deputies negotiated with Dawson for several hours before he released them and surrendered.

The woman was taken to a hospital and the children weren’t hurt. It’s unclear whether Dawson has an attorney who can comment for him.

LATEST STORIES: