Mississippi man convicted in crash that killed firefighters

SUMRALL, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to three counts of felony DUI after initially being indicted on charges he left the scene of a crash that killed two volunteer firefighters.

News outlets reported on Tuesday that the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney’s office recommended Brandon Chance Eaton be sentenced to 60 years with 30 to serve, including credit for time served.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sumrall volunteer firefighters Clinton Alvin Beasley, Loretta Ann Sykes and Shawn Huhn were directing traffic at the scene of a truck crash in March 2017 when Eaton hit them and drove away. Toxicology reports showed Eaton was impaired at the time.