Mississippi man paroled in fatal robbery charged in burglary

UTICA, Miss. – A Mississippi man out on parole for a 2017 manslaughter conviction in the home invasion of an 81-year-old radio host has been charged with home burglary.

The Clarion-Ledger reported on Wednesday that 32-year-old Zachary Mott is one of three men charged in a Utica house burglary last month in which children returning home from school found their front door kicked in.

Mississippi Department of Corrections records show Mott was released on parole April 10.

In 2010, he and his brother were convicted of trying to rob, then beating a Jackson man with a wrench.

It’s unclear when Mott’s next court date for the new charge will be.