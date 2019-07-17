Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Mississippi man retried on murder charge, is convicted again

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man has been convicted for the second time in the killing of a woman while she slept in his apartment.

A Hinds County jury on Tuesday found 35-year-old old Charles “Louie” Kuebler guilty of murder. Prosecutors say he shot 28-year-old Tamra Stuckey to death June 30, 2010, in Jackson. Jurors also convicted Kuebler of using a gun in commission of a felony.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Winston Kidd sentenced Kuebler to life in prison for murder and gave him a five-year sentence for the gun crime, to run at the same time.

Kuebler was convicted of murder in 2011. The Mississippi Supreme Court in 2016 ordered a new trial, ruling that Kidd should have let Kuebler’s defense present a theory that the shooting was accidental.

