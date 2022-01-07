Mississippi man sentenced to over 14 years in prison for drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisville man was sentenced more than 14 years in prison for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, from November 2014 through March of 2018, Tray Beamon, 32, conspired with others to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from Texas into central Mississippi.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at his residence where 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, 11 kilograms of marijuana, and numerous firearms were recovered.

This case is the result of an extensive investigation dubbed “Operation Highlife,” which targeted illegal methamphetamine distribution in central Mississippi.