Mississippi man walking across state for addiction awareness

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi man is walking across his entire home state to raise awareness for meth addiction.
Ken Stevens started in Biloxi on Friday and will eventually end his walk in Corinth. Stevens said he will hold meetings in 14 different cities on his journey.
“The reason I’m doing this is because I am a recovering addict, been a recovering addict for a few years,” explained Stevens. “I went back a time or two, and I’m just trying to give back to the community I’m trying to stop and build awareness.”
Stevens plans to give all donations to Broken Lives Ministry, Mothers Against Drunk Drive and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.