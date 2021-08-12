Mississippi marks all-time high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Department of Health said Thursday the state has passed a new milestone with nearly 1,500 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state says this is the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the 1,490 people hospitalized, more than 1,300 are unvaccinated.

The number in Intensive Care Units is 388, with 264 on ventilators.

“Hospitals are operating at emergency capacity to cope with the incoming flood of COVID-19 patients,” the department said in a tweet.

Mississippi reported 4,412 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 20 deaths.

Today MSDH is reporting 4,412 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 20 deaths, and 162 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 376,124 cases, 7,730 deaths, and 1,062,396 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/DWOJwyEgfw — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 12, 2021

An emergency overflow hospital for patients is set to open in Jackson, Mississippi. As of Wednesday, Mississippi had only 10 ICU beds available in the state.