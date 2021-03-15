Mississippi Match 5 game available in April

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced it will introduce its fourth draw-style game, Mississippi Match 5, on Wednesday, April 28.

Mississippi Match 5 is a Mississippi-in state, draw-style game with drawings three nights per week and a starting jackpot of $50,000. Winning numbers will be drawn Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“Mississippi players have been looking forward to a ‘pick-5’ style game, and we are pleased to add it to our game mix,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “It features a rolling jackpot; each time no one matches all five numbers, the jackpot increases and rolls to the next drawing similar to Powerball and Mega Millions.”

Players choose five numbers (from 1-35) or opt for the quick-pick option, which permits the terminal to choose the numbers. Each play costs $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can select the Multiplier feature that multiplies non-jackpot winning prizes by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times. Prizes may be won by matching some or all of the numbers drawn and range in value from a free ticket to the jackpot.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, the MLC website, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.

Players may redeem winning tickets under $600 at approved retailers, by mail, or at MLC headquarters in Flowood. Prizes ranging from $600 to $99,999 may be claimed by mail or at MLC Headquarters. Prizes of $100,000 or more must be claimed at MLC Headquarters.