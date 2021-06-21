Mississippi Match 5 jackpot grows to $445K

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday night’s estimated Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is currently $445,000.

“It is exciting to see the jackpot for our first in-state draw game reach this level in a little over 2 ½ months since the game was introduced,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the 22nd draw for the current jackpot. If there is no jackpot winner for the June 22 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, June 24, drawing is anticipated to roll to $465,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on WJTV, WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.