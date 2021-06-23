Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot grows to $475K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has increased to $475,000 ahead of the Thursday drawing.

“Excitement continues to grow as the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot nears half a million dollars,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen. “Sales continue to increase for this game, which is a sign our players are really having fun!”

The 23rd draw for the current jackpot will be on Thursday, June 24. If there is no winner, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, June 26, drawing is expected to roll to $500,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

“Additionally, tonight’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $63 million, and Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $50 million!” said Shaheen.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on WJTV, WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.