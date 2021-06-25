Mississippi Match 5 jackpot grows to $500K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the weekend jackpots for Mega Millions, Powerball and Mississippi Match 5 are bigger ahead of the weekend drawings.

“We are seeing a lot of enthusiasm from our players as people are getting back out more,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen. “Jackpots have the opportunity to rise quicker as more players participate in the games. Good luck this weekend and Have Fun, Y’all!”

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $50 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is current estimated at $75 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is current $500,000.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on WJTV, WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.