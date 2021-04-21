Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants to hire more than 4,000 employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – McDonald’s restaurants across Mississippi announced plans to hire 4,029 restaurant employees in the next three months.

“As local business owners, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Marc O’Ferrall. “We are a people business at our core and the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 65-year history.”

Those who are interested in a position can click here to apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.