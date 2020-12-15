Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association launches

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association (3MA) is now accepting membership applications from business owners in the medical marijuana industry.

“We are so excited to officially launch this association,” said Ken Newburger, Executive Director for the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. “We already have over 50 members, and our goal is to make sure we give these businesses access to tools and information to give Mississippi a top-tier medical marijuana program. Our team worked so hard alongside Mississippi voters to pass Initiative 65 at the polls, and now we want to do all we can to assure the program operates in the best way possible for patients in Mississippi.”

The primary focus of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association is to monitor legislative and regulatory activity, to advocate for its members, and to be a single and coherent political voice representing the interests of the industry. Membership provides access to educational and informational resources, networking opportunities, and governmental affairs representation. The association is holding its first event for members, the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Convention, on February 19, 2021.

“We worked tirelessly for two years educating voters to help get Initiative 65 passed,” said Newburger, “and now our team is moving forward to make sure patients who qualify to be treated with medical marijuana can get it in the safest and most secure way possible through prepared, reliable businesses. We have assembled a team of experienced professionals in the legal and communication industries, who also worked closely with the Initiative 65 campaign, to help assure that medical marijuana businesses in Mississippi are set up for success right from the beginning.”

“We are already working hard to prepare for our first big event for members, which will be the convention in February,” said Kelly Williams, Board Member for the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. “Businesses across Mississippi are asking how to ensure the best medical marijuana for patients. All of our efforts are geared toward educating them about the best practices of the medical marijuana industry.”

After Mississippians passed Initiative 65 in November, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is in the process of writing the regulations and setting up the program with a start date of August 2021.

Last week, seven Mississippians announced the formation of the Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association (MSCTA).

LATEST STORIES: