JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon starts on Wednesday, March 4. The event benefits Batson Children’s Hospital.

Radio stations from across central Mississippi will join to raise money for the state’s only children’s hospital. They will interview current and former patients, along with their families and hospital staff.

Donations will be used to fund equipment, research and programs for the hospital. Tune in or listen online from March 4-6.

To make a donation, please call 601-984-KIDS (5437) or toll-free 888-681-KIDS (5437). Or you can donate online anytime at bit.ly/Radiothon 2020.