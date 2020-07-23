Mississippi Moment: Mississippi’s New Welcome Mat

NEOSHBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Not to harp on COVID-19, but it seems the virus is in the background for everything else we do in life today.

Two of the state’s cultural institutions, both in Neshoba County, canceled this year because of COVID-19: the Choctaw Indian Fair and the Neshoba County Fair. But, my traveling came on my way home.

I put my address into my GPS thinking there must be a quicker way to the back house than to go all the way back to Philadelphia and then all the way back to Carthage and all the way back down Highway 25.

Well, the GPS took me down roads I’ve never heard of. A quarter mile here and a quarter mile there, with a lot of left and rights that got me home in only about a half hour longer than it would have usually.

But, the plus side is I got a reminder of how pretty our country side is. Then on my way to the station, I heard on the radio that people are bailing out of places like New York and California because of high taxes. And people from Oregon and Washington are actually already moving to Idaho to get away from the rampant revolutions going on in the big cities there.

The speculation is eventually these ex-patriots will hit the Sun Belt, logically Texas and Florida, but maybe Tennesse and the Carolinas. Eventually, some of these folks might land in Mississippi. Why not?

It’s a beautiful green state. There’s plenty of space here. Taxes are reasonable. We have beautiful cities– check out Laurel on the HGTV show ‘Hometown.’ Hattiesburg is one of the most retireable cities in the nation, and there are plenty of cultural activities in association with USM.

With the idea that a lot of America maybe relocating away from poor government, looking for green pastures, maybe our new state flag should be a welcome mat.

