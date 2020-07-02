Mississippi Moment: On to the next order of business

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I want to thank our elected officials for taking care of the flag matter as quickly as it was taken care of with state business, political, educational, sports and religious leaders among others. Taking the stands they did, it was obvious that the flag was not an issue that could have been shelved until next session.

I realize that the old flag has many supporters– supporters who are anywhere from disappointed to angry about the way things turned out. But can I say this, nobody has lost in this flag decision. Nobody in Mississippi lost.

What we all gained is a positive sign to all Mississippians that we are all in this thing together. Whatever this thing is, it’s a signal to the critics of our state that Mississippi has embraced the future and embraced each other.

Now, I’ll let the flag lie for a while and do as the state must do and move on to the next order of business.

