Mississippi Moment: Paulding Cemetery

PAULDING, Miss. (WJTV) – We are so close to Halloween, and I remembered a cemetery was the first reason I went to Paulding.

Paulding was one of the major cities in east Mississippi until the railroad bypassed it, benefiting Bay Springs on one side and Meridian on the other, leaving Paulding with memories.

One of them is a grave inscription on a headstone at St. Michael’s church that says, “Pause stranger as you pass by. As you are now so once was I. As I am now soon you shall be. Prepare for death and follow me.”

I was told those were the last words of a man, probably written in blood as he lay dying. But no, that same verse has been used all over the world. At one place in Texas, someone added a couple of lines on the headstone, “To follow you, I’m not content until I know which way you went!”

We have spooky old cemeteries all over the state that will gladly moan when the wind blows and flit shadows from tomb to tomb out the corners of your eyes.

