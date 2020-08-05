Mississippi Moment: Submissions for new state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of new flag submissions have been sent to the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag.

The flags have several Mississippi themes on them, including the Mississippi River, the Biloxi Lighthouse, the mockingbird and the magnolia flower.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has a web page with the new designs for the public to view. You can even vote for your favorites.

The guidelines for the new flag include: It cannot have the Confederate battle emblem, and it must have the words, “In God We Trust.”

