Mississippi Move hosts voter participation concert in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With two days before Election Day local organizations are pushing to increase voter participation. Mississippi Move and other advocates rallied in Jackson on Saturday evening.

The organizers held a drive-thru concert hosted by comedienne Rita Brent.

“We believe that everyone needs to be involved with the voting process no matter what your background is no matter who you’re voting for exercise your civic action. We want people involved, we want to get the city of Jackson involved, we want the state of Mississippi involved. There’s a lot of things on the ballot somethings that are not even nonpartisan,” said Sabir Abdul-Haqq.



Mississippi Move is also offering rides to the polls for anyone in need. For more information, visit here.

