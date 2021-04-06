JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Sometimes, the hardest thing about voting is just getting to the precinct, but one organization is making sure you can “Roll 2 the Polls”



Mississippi Move’s “Roll 2 the Polls” event gives people a ride who aren’t able to make it on their own.

All you have to do is call or text 662-205-MOVE with your name, address, your polling location and a time frame for pick up.

Face masks are required, but if you don’t have one, they’ll give you one. Masks are also required inside the precincts, and just like in November, poll workers are ready to work even during the pandemic.



The polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

If you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.



Also check your precinct before you head out, for some locations may have changed.

Click here, to view those changes.