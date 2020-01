TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI TODAY) – According to Mississippi Today reporter Michelle Liu, the Mississippi Department of Corrections is moving state inmates to a privately operated prison in Tallahatchie County.

This comes after the deaths of five inmates in separate prisons.

Sources in the law enforcement community confirmed the transfers to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility to Mississippi Today.

