Mississippi Mudbug Festival closes out inaugural event in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The inaugural Mississippi Mudbug Festival wrapped up after five days of celebrating crawfish.

The event featured live concerts, a crawfish cook-off, and a crawfish eating competition as well as amusement rides, funnel cakes and cotton candy.

Despite the festival’s Friday night getting rained out, organizers said the Mudbug Festival was a great success and they plan to do it again next year.

“We didn’t really know what to expect going into it, but it has been a huge success. Crawfish is a great food to eat, it’s a great time of year to celebrate it, it’s in season and hey, we also have fair rides out there! You come out, enjoy the fair, and get your favorite fair food, so it’s just a great event and has something for everybody. It’s been a huge success and we’re going to do it next year,” said Michael Lasster, director of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Lasseter said next year, they’re planning on adding more food vendors, more rides and more ticket booths.