Mississippi Mudbug Festival set for April 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will host the inaugural Mississippi Mudbug Festival. The festival will take place from April 7 through April 11 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.
“I am excited to host the first-ever Mississippi Mudbug Festival right here in Jackson,” said Gipson. “This event will include a large crawfish boil, musical performances and over 20 carnival rides. All events will take place across the 105-acre Fairgrounds complex, and I want to invite the public to come out with their families and enjoy some good, Southern-style crawfish at this open-air, outdoor event.”
General admission is free and parking is $5 per car.
Schedule of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival is as follows:
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
- 5:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission
- 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $15
- 5:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard.
- 10:00 p.m. – Gates close
Thursday, April 8, 2021
- 12:00 p.m. – Gates open – Free admission
- 2:00 p.m. – Rides open
- 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25
- 2:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard
- 10:00 p.m. – Gates close
Friday, April 9, 2021
- 12:00 p.m. – Gates open – Free admission
- 2:00 p.m. – Rides open
- 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25
- 2:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard
- 4:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Free admission
- 6:00 p.m. – J Edwards performance
- 8:00 p.m. – Fordie Hays performance
- 8:00 p.m. – Crawfish Eating Contest
- 11:00 p.m. – Gates close
Saturday, April 10, 2021
- 12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission
- 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25
- 2:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Entry will be $20 with presale ticket or $25 the day of
- 2:00 p.m. – House music/DJ will start
- 3:30 p.m. – Chad Wesley performance
- 5:30 p.m. – Chad Wesley performance
- 7:30 p.m. – Frank Foster performance
- 11:00 p.m. – Gates and Mudbug Music Area close
Sunday, April 11, 2021
- 12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission
- 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25
- 12:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Entry will be $15 with presale ticket or $20 the day of
- 1:00 p.m. – Doctor Zarr performance
- 1:00 p.m. – Battle of the Crawfish begins
- 7:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area closes
- 8:00 p.m. – Gates close
Click here for more information about the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.