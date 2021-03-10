Mississippi Mudbug Festival set for April 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will host the inaugural Mississippi Mudbug Festival. The festival will take place from April 7 through April 11 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

“I am excited to host the first-ever Mississippi Mudbug Festival right here in Jackson,” said Gipson. “This event will include a large crawfish boil, musical performances and over 20 carnival rides. All events will take place across the 105-acre Fairgrounds complex, and I want to invite the public to come out with their families and enjoy some good, Southern-style crawfish at this open-air, outdoor event.”

General admission is free and parking is $5 per car.

Schedule of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival is as follows:

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

5:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission

5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $15

5:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard.

10:00 p.m. – Gates close

Thursday, April 8, 2021

12:00 p.m. – Gates open – Free admission

2:00 p.m. – Rides open

2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25

2:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard

10:00 p.m. – Gates close

Friday, April 9, 2021

12:00 p.m. – Gates open – Free admission

2:00 p.m. – Rides open

2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25

2:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard

4:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Free admission

6:00 p.m. – J Edwards performance

8:00 p.m. – Fordie Hays performance

8:00 p.m. – Crawfish Eating Contest

11:00 p.m. – Gates close

Saturday, April 10, 2021

12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission

12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25

2:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Entry will be $20 with presale ticket or $25 the day of

2:00 p.m. – House music/DJ will start

3:30 p.m. – Chad Wesley performance

5:30 p.m. – Chad Wesley performance

7:30 p.m. – Frank Foster performance

11:00 p.m. – Gates and Mudbug Music Area close

Sunday, April 11, 2021

12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission

12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25

12:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Entry will be $15 with presale ticket or $20 the day of

1:00 p.m. – Doctor Zarr performance

1:00 p.m. – Battle of the Crawfish begins

7:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area closes

8:00 p.m. – Gates close

Click here for more information about the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.