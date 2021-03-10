Mississippi Mudbug Festival set for April 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will host the inaugural Mississippi Mudbug Festival. The festival will take place from April 7 through April 11 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

“I am excited to host the first-ever Mississippi Mudbug Festival right here in Jackson,” said Gipson. “This event will include a large crawfish boil, musical performances and over 20 carnival rides. All events will take place across the 105-acre Fairgrounds complex, and I want to invite the public to come out with their families and enjoy some good, Southern-style crawfish at this open-air, outdoor event.”

General admission is free and parking is $5 per car.

Schedule of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival is as follows:

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

  • 5:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission
  • 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $15
  • 5:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard.
  • 10:00 p.m. – Gates close

Thursday, April 8, 2021

  • 12:00 p.m. – Gates open – Free admission
  • 2:00 p.m. – Rides open
  • 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25
  • 2:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard
  • 10:00 p.m. – Gates close

Friday, April 9, 2021

  • 12:00 p.m. – Gates open – Free admission
  • 2:00 p.m. – Rides open
  • 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25
  • 2:00 p.m. – Crawfish and beverages will be available for purchase inside the Tails and Ales Courtyard
  • 4:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Free admission
  • 6:00 p.m. – J Edwards performance
  • 8:00 p.m. – Fordie Hays performance
  • 8:00 p.m. – Crawfish Eating Contest
  • 11:00 p.m. – Gates close

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission
  • 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25
  • 2:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Entry will be $20 with presale ticket or $25 the day of
  • 2:00 p.m. – House music/DJ will start
  • 3:30 p.m. – Chad Wesley performance
  • 5:30 p.m. – Chad Wesley performance
  • 7:30 p.m. – Frank Foster performance
  • 11:00 p.m. – Gates and Mudbug Music Area close

Sunday, April 11, 2021

  • 12:00 p.m. – Gates and Rides open – Free admission
  • 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Ride-A-Thon – Attendees can enjoy over 20 great rides for one low wristband price of $25
  • 12:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area opens – Entry will be $15 with presale ticket or $20 the day of
  • 1:00 p.m. – Doctor Zarr performance
  • 1:00 p.m. – Battle of the Crawfish begins
  • 7:00 p.m. – Mudbug Music Area closes
  • 8:00 p.m. – Gates close

Click here for more information about the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

