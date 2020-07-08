Mississippi Museum of Art reopens with art exhibition Van Gogh, Monet, Degas and Their Times

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) opened its doors Wednesday for the general public to view the special art exhibit Van Gogh, Monet, Degas & Their Times.

“All of us at the Mississippi Museum of Art have eagerly anticipated opening our doors, and we are happy to announce that Van Gogh, Monet, Degas & Their Times will open soon. As an added bonus, the exhibition has been extended through January 10, 2021,” said Director of the Mississippi Museum of Art Betsy Bradley. “Our friends at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts are as committed as we are to you having as much time with this exhibition as you need to feel safe, relaxed, and ready to be at the Museum with these important purveyors of wonder. The exhibit will be here for you to see in person, soon and as often as you like.”

With the ongoing COVID-19 concern, the health of museum visitors will remain a top priority. Bradley adds, “As we open to the general public to view this rare and beautiful art work, we have applied protocols for cleanliness, sanitization, and safety. MMA will require advance timed-ticketing, social distancing, and masks so our visitors can enjoy the exhibit worry-free.”

The special exhibition will feature 74 masterworks by famous French artists of the 19th and 20th centuries including Edgar Degas, Eugène Delacroix, Edouard Manet, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Pablo Picasso, Henri Rousseau, and Vincent Van Gogh.

The MMA is the final venue for this traveling exhibition before the collection is reinstalled in Virginia in January 2021.

