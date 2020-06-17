Mississippi Museum of Art reopens with major art exhibition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMS) will reopen in stages beginning July 1, 2020, with an initial members-only period. The museum will then open to the general public on July 8, 2020. First responders and essential workers will be allowed free admission throughout the exhibition.

“All of us at the Mississippi Museum of Art have eagerly anticipated opening our doors, and we are happy to announce that Van Gogh, Monet, Degas & Their Times will open soon. As an added bonus, the exhibition has been extended through January 10, 2021,” said Director of the Mississippi Museum of Art Betsy Bradley. “Our friends at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts are as committed as we are to you having as much time with this exhibition as you need to feel safe, relaxed, and ready to be at the Museum with these important purveyors of wonder. The exhibit will be here for you to see in person, soon and as often as you like.”

Bradley adds, “As we open to the general public to view this rare and beautiful art work, we have applied protocols for cleanliness, sanitization, and safety. MMA will require advance timed-ticketing, social distancing, and masks so our visitors can enjoy the exhibit worry-free.”

On view from July 1, 2020 through January 10, 2021, Van Gogh, Monet, Degas, and Their Times: The Mellon Collection of French Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts showcases major schools of French art including Romanticism, Impressionism, and Cubism spanning 150 years.

The special exhibition will feature 74 masterworks by famous French artists of the 19th and 20th centuries including Edgar Degas, Eugène Delacroix, Edouard Manet, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Pablo Picasso, Henri Rousseau, and Vincent van Gogh.

Berthe Morisot: Woman Watering a Shrub

Edgar Degas: At the Races Before the Start

Edgar Degas: The Little Dancer

Edouard Manet: On the Beach Boulogne

Vincent van Gogh: The Wheat Field

Admission

While entrance to the Museum is free, there will be an admission charge for Van Gogh, Monet, Degas, and Their Times: $15 per person; $13 for seniors and groups of ten or more; $10 for college students with school identification. Admission is free for Museum members, children five and under, and K-12 students on Tuesdays and Thursdays thanks to Feild Co-operative Associations, Inc., and BlueCross BlueShield of Mississippi.

Opening hours:

Tuesday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Special senior hours (for visitors over the age of 65):

Tuesdays – Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

