Mississippi Musician recovering from tragic wreck with 18 wheeler

Jackson, 2019-

Mississippi Music Star Ron Etheridge is on a long road to recovery, after sustaining major injuries in a car accident on his while he was out running errands.



“I woke up and they asked me if I knew what happened to me and I didn’t and so they told me that I had been in an accident with an 18 wheeler and that I was quadriplegic from the chest down” Ron Etheridge explained.



From the moment he entered the hospital Etheridge’s family, friends, and fans. Where there every step of the way.



“I’ve got And enormous support system here when I was in the hospital in the waiting room was just slammed full. Of people who just were nonstop visitors so I’ve had a really good support system” says Etheridge.



Because the caused so much physical damage. He can’t hold or play his guitar but,an occupational therapist at Methodist Rehabilitation Center created a device for him to play another instrument



“I crush both hands so I can’t play the guitar I can’t make words so she actually molded this piece of plastic to go on my hand here that holds a slide and a good friend of mine we’ll Coppage bought me an instrument called a washing board and it’s played with the slide so I don’t have to use cords” Etheridge explained.



He explained his desire to make music is much greater than his injuries and he will always find a way.



“Music is just been a part of my life forever, since I was little so I’m going to end up making music whether if I have to do with my teeth or my toes, somehow or another I’m going to make music. So if it takes learning a new instrument that’s what it’s gonna take and that’s what I’m going to do.” Etheridge says.



Ron Etheridge is signed by a branch of Malco Music Group Company and was working on a new album before wreck but the label is pausing work on the record so he can focus on recovery.