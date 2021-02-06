Mississippi musician starts record label to inspire youth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi music artist said music changed his life. Legendary Music Group, a new Jackson record label, aims to turn Mississippi back into the epitome of music and culture.

Ishmaiah Graham, also known as King Kem, said music has saved many lives, and here in Mississippi the opportunities for music are scarce. However, the goal of the Legendary Music Group is to break down all those barriers for a city full of talent.

Graham said he was saved by the creative arts after his mother passed when he was just a child.

“I really can say prayer and music brought me through that dark space that I’m really still in today because that was just such a time to lose a parent, so I definitely can say getting into yourself putting on your headphone or you air pods and getting into music it definitely helps heal the soul.”

He said that with this group, he aims to inspire a lot of youth and get them off the streets and encourage them to follow their passion right here at home.