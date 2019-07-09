Mississippi Musicians Celebrate Jackson as the Home of Southern Soul

Today, Mississippi Musicians officially recognized Jackson as the home of southern soul music. Johnny T’s Bistro and Blues hosted the city’s most prominent soul musicians on Farish Street, the historic center of the city’s music scene.

Last month, the city council unanimously passed the proclamation that declared Jackson as the home of southern soul music. City Councilman De’Keither Stamps proposed the proclamation to celebrate the state’s musicians and their talents.

The local music community hopes that this will help Jackson attract musicians and grow the reach of Mississippi soul music.