Mississippi NAACP calls for state to increase access to COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi State Conference NAACP encouraged neighbors to wear face masks and social distance after Governor Tate Reeves signed an executive order to rollback COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

The group said the virus is still a significant public health threat.

“To date, only 29% of those vaccinated represent minority communities,” stated Dr. Sandra Melvin, Chief Executive Officer for the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health and Health Committee Chair for the Mississippi State Conference NAACP. “It is imperative to continue to practice social distancing and mask-wearing until more of the population is vaccinated.”

The group also called for the state to increase access to the vaccine for communities of color and other vulnerable populations.