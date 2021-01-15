Mississippi National Guard activated to help with inauguration security

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will be playing a big role in making sure Washington, D.C. is secured for the President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Members of the Mississippi National Guard were deployed to the nation’s capital on Friday.

The troops will be staying at least through Wednesday, January 20. They will work with local law enforcement to coordinate security and traffic.

The group recently returned home from a deployment in Kuwait. Leaders are confident the guard members will be fully prepared for the missing.

Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles said, “Our soldiers are very well taken care of. We’ve got 100 going to D.C for the mission. The mission for the National Guard in total is over 20,000. We’re sending military police who have trained to do this type of event. I expect them to be in hotel rooms just like we had back in the spring.”

Guard members will also be on standby in Mississippi for security at the State Capitol in Jackson.