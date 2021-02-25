Mississippi National Guard helps distribute water to Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many neighbors in Jackson have been without water for nine days after last week’s winter storms. They are left to rely on the donations of strangers for bottled water, and they have to wait in long lines for non-drinking water to use around the house.

“It’s hard because you have to wash your dishes, brush your teeth, and trying to boil all this water is very difficult,” said one neighbor.

The Mississippi National Guard stationed 45,000 gallon tanks with non-drinking water at four locations in the city. Neighbors can bring as many containers as they need to take care of basic needs.

In addition to filling up containers, guardsmen are also handing out masks and jugs of hand sanitizer.

“I am so glad and so thankful for that the Lord is blessing them to help us out,” said a neighbor.

No matter how long it takes to fix the water, the guard members said they’ll be ready to help.