Mississippi National Guard prepares for COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) announced on Tuesday, they are preparing for the COVID-19 vaccination mandate that was issued by Pentagon on Monday.
The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by September 15. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.
According to the MSNG, they’re researching and developing a policy in anticipation for the Department of Defense’s official guidance regarding any changes with the current administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, the vaccine is still offered on a voluntary basis.
Being properly vaccinated for any area of operation is one of the many responsibilities that go along with proper training, manning, and equipping the force to ensure we are deployable at a moment’s notice. The MSNG is prepared to implement policy as directed by the Secretary of Defense to implement measures to keep our service members safe and ensure we are always ready when our Nation calls.LTC Deidre D. Smith, Director of Public Affairs, MSNG