Mississippi National Guard prepares for COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) announced on Tuesday, they are preparing for the COVID-19 vaccination mandate that was issued by Pentagon on Monday.

The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by September 15. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

According to the MSNG, they’re researching and developing a policy in anticipation for the Department of Defense’s official guidance regarding any changes with the current administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, the vaccine is still offered on a voluntary basis.